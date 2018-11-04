Brigham City Assistant Police Chief laid to rest on Saturday

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah - The funeral for Assistant Chief of Brigham City Police Department Dennis Vincent was held on Saturday at the Box Elder Stake Center.

Hundreds of people attended the services to pay their respects to a man who served his community in many ways over the years.

Family and friends gathered to remember the stories and memories they shared with him, and to say goodbye one last time.

"Dennis was just an all around good guy," said Larry Hennington, friend and co-worker of Vincent's. "He just loved his community and loved what he did, loved working with people. It's like they said before, he always had a smile."

Grant Quinlan, friend of Dennis, also remembered him as a caring neighbor when his daughter lived next to him.

"He always impressed me as a man who really cared about people," said Quinlan. "He was dedicated to his job, and to his family, and to all of the things that were important to him."

Dennis Vincent attended Weber State Police Academy in 1989. His career began in 1990 when he started working for the Willard Police Department.

He was also a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served as First Counselor in the Bishopric in Brigham City's first ward.

Vincent passed away at just 53-years-old on Oct. 27 due an aneurysm while performing a physical fitness evaluation on Oct. 18.

He is remembered and survived by his wife, four sons, and three grandchildren.