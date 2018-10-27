× Assistant Brigham City Police Chief dies while hospitalized after suffering ‘catastrophic aneurysm’ during fitness test

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah — The Assistant Chief of the Brigham City Police Department died Saturday after suffering two aneurysms while performing an annual physical fitness evaluation on Oct. 18.

The Brigham City Police Department said in a Facebook post that during the physical fitness standards test, Assistant Chief Dennis Vincent collapsed after suffering from “a catastrophic aneurysm” and a stroke.

Vincent was taken to the Brigham City Community Hospital, and was then airlifted to the University of Utah Hospital’s Neuro Critical Care Unit (NCCU), police said.

An emergency brain surgery was conducted to stop bleeding, the post stated. During the surgery, doctors located a second aneurysm in Vincent’s brain.

“It is with deep sorrow and heavy hearts that we announce that our friend and brother, Dennis Vincent, passed away this evening, Friday, October 26th,” the Brigham City Police Department announced. He was in the hospital for nine days.

Officers from the Brigham City Police Department and other law enforcement agencies participated in an Honor Watch to accompany Vincent and his family from the U of U Medical Center to Gillies Mortuary: