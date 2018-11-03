× Body of missing hiker found in American Fork Canyon, searchers say

AMERICAN FORK CANYON, Utah — The body of a man who went missing Wednesday while hiking in American Fork Canyon was found Saturday.

Derrik Jenkins was last seen Wednesday, around 4:30 p.m., Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said.

A Facebook page dedicated to finding Jenkins stated that he was “very experienced in the outdoors and is close to his goal of summitting 100 unique peaks in one year.”

Jenkins was believed to be trying to reach Box Elder Peak the day he went missing, the Facebook page said.

Search and rescue crews located Jenkins’ body on the mountain, Cannon stated.

A body has been recovered near a trail above Granite Flat Campground in American Fork Canyon. It is believed to be the body of Derrik Jenkins, missing since 10/31. — Spencer Cannon (@SGTCannonPIO) November 3, 2018

This story will be updated as additional information becomes available.