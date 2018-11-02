× Search and rescue crews working to locate missing man in American Fork Canyon

AMERICAN FORK, Utah — Crews are working to locate a missing man who disappeared in American Fork Canyon Wednesday after going trail running.

Derrik Jenkins went missing in American Fork Canyon, Spencer Cannon with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said, after he left to go trail running in on Wednesday.

A Facebook page dedicated to finding Jenkins stated that he is “very experienced in the outdoors and is close to his goal of summitting 100 unique peaks in one year.”

Jenkins was believed to be trying to reach Box Elder Peak the day he went missing, the Facebook page said.

Search and rescue crews are on the ground hiking and searching the area for Jenkins, Cannon said. Searchers were out Thursday night until 11 p.m., then resumed the search Friday morning.

Anyone with information on Jenkins’ whereabouts can call (801) 851-4000.