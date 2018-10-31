× Humane Society of Utah offers $5,000 reward for information on person who shot pet dog

OGDEN, Utah — The Humane Society of Utah is offering a $5,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the person or people responsible for shooting a Husky named Maia on Oct. 28.

The HSU hopes the reward will assist the Ogden Police Department in their investigation.

“We hope that the information is obtained to hold the person responsible for discharging a firearm within city limits and killing a companion animal,” said HSU Executive Director Gene Baierschmidt. “We need to know if this was an intentional act of aggravated animal cruelty.”

Five-year-old Maia was shot and killed Sunday afternoon while her owner was away on a weekend trip. A neighbor doing some housework heard the shot and ran to the scene. The perpetrator had already fled.

Maia, a rescue, died on the way to the animal hospital. Detectives from the Major Crimes Unit are investigating. Anyone with information is asked to call 801-395-8221 or email detectives@ogdencity.com.