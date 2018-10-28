Family in shock after pet husky ‘Maia’ found shot to death in Ogden neighborhood

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

OGDEN, Utah -- The family of a husky named Maia in Ogden is shocked and upset after police say she was shot by an unknown suspect for an unknown reason.

Lt. Bret Connors with the Ogden Police Department said Maia was found dead near Wild Rose Way at around 3:40 p.m. Sunday.

Connors stated that a neighbor found her, then her owner responded to the scene to pick up her body.

Jennifer Sandberg, whose brother owns Maia, said she was "obviously owned and not aggressive at all."

Connors said that as of Sunday, there were no known suspects. Anyone with information can call Ogden police at (801) 395-8221.

"Just if anyone has any info on who would do this heinous act we would love them to receive justice," Sandberg said. "This is not okay, this dog was a family member and they took that away."