Suspect identified, warrant issued in Moab trailer park homicide

MOAB, Utah — Police in Moab say they have confirmed the name of a suspect in a homicide that occurred Sunday in a trailer park, and warrants have been issued for his arrest.

Moab police confirmed in a Facebook post Tuesday that Martin Armenta Verduzco Lopez was a suspect in the shooting of 30-year-old Edgar Luna Najera.

According to a press release from the Moab City Police Department, officials responded to a trailer court Sunday at approximately 250 Walnut Lane “after receiving a call of a fight in progress.”

When officers arrived on the scene, they were taken to a trailer where a man was found dead, the release said. The man appeared to have been shot to death.

The deceased was later identified by police as 30-year-old Edgar Luna Najera.

Lopez is also wanted out of Denver, Colorado for an aggravated assault that occurred earlier this year, police said.

“We have reached out to our federal law enforcement partners and are coordinating our manhunt for Martin with them,” Moab police wrote.

Anyone information on the homicide was asked to contact the Moab Police Department at 435-259-8938.