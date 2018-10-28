× Moab police seek person of interest in homicide after man found shot to death in trailer park

MOAB, Utah — Police in Moab are seeking a person of interest after a man was found shot to death in a trailer park Sunday morning.

According to a press release made by the Moab City Police Department, officials responded to a trailer court Sunday at approximately 250 Walnut Lane “after receiving a call of a fight in progress.”

When officers arrived on the scene, they were taken to a trailer where a deceased male was located, the release said. The individual appeared to have been shot to death.

“The male victim has been identified, however we are not releasing his name as his next of kin has not been notified,” police wrote.

Police said multiple individuals were identified as being present during the death, but the department “is especially interested in contacting a male Hispanic, approximately 30 years of age who may use the name Martin Armenta Verduzco Lopez, or the street moniker ‘Omar.'”

Police said that information has been received suggesting that Lopez may have left the Moab area, traveling toward Grand Junction, Colorado.

If you have any information on the homicide was asked to contact the Moab Police Department at 435-259-8938.