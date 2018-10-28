Obituary and funeral services for Assistant Brigham City Police Chief announced

BRIGHAM CITY, Utah – The Brigham City Police Department released the obituary and funeral information for Assistant Brigham City Police Chief Dennis Vincent on Saturday.

Vincent was taken to the Brigham City Community Hospital on October 18 after suffering two aneurysms while performing a physical fitness evaluation.

According to Brigham City Police Department, funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 3, at 1 p.m. at the Box Elder Stake Center. Viewings will be held on Friday, November 2, from 5 p.m. to 9 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel.

Assistant Chief Vincent’s full obituary is transcribed below with more information on funeral services:

“Dennis B. Vincent

BRIGHAM CITY – Our loving husband, father, grandfather, son, brother, uncle, cousin, co-worker and friend, Dennis Burt Vincent, 53, passed away, surrounded by his family, on Friday, October 26, 2018 at the University of Utah Medical Center from complications of a brain aneurism.

He was born May 6, 1965 in Brigham City, Utah, a son of Milton Burt and Leah Claire Jensen Vincent.

Dennis was reared and educated in Brigham City, and graduated from Box Elder High School in 1983 and Weber State Police Academy in 1989.

He married his sweetheart Karrie-de Christensen in the Salt Lake Temple on March 31, 1989.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he served in the Young Men’s, High Priest Group Leader and currently serving in the Brigham City 1st Ward as First Counselor in the Bishopric.

Dennis started his law enforcement career with the Willard Police in 1990 and eventually served as Chief of Police and also worked for Perry Police. He then joined the Brigham City Police Department in 1994 and was the Assistant Chief of Police and the Emergency Manager for Brigham City. He was also the Medical Examiner Investigator for Box Elder County. Dennis also belonged to the Disaster Mortuary Operations Response Team (DMORT). He served on the Utah Law Enforcement Torch Run Council, and facilitated the Special Olympics Torch Run in Box Elder County.

Dennis enjoyed cooking, smoking meat, camping, traveling, cracking jokes, hiking and spoiling his wife with endless selfless acts.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to the Gift of Life Organ Donation, 401 North 3rd Street, Philadelphia, PA 19123 or the New Hope Crisis Center Reindeer Games, 435 East 700 South, Brigham City, UT 84302.

The family would like to thank Dennis’s Law Enforcement brothers, doctors and nurses at the U of U and everyone for their love and support.

Surviving are his wife, Karrie-de; his four sons, JD (Marissa); Cody; Nathan and Kyle Vincent; three grandchildren, Addie, Tytan and Axel; his parents, Milt and Leah; three siblings, Tyler (Julie) Vincent; Dena Vincent and Dawn (Greg) Poor.

Funeral services will be held on Saturday, November 3, 2018 at 1:00 p.m. at the Box Elder Stake Center, 420 South 800 West, Brigham City, Utah. Viewings will be held on Friday, November 2, 2018 from 5:00 to 9:00 p.m. at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, and on Saturday at the church from 12 Noon to 12:40 p.m.

Interment will be in the Brigham City Cemetery, where police honors will be accorded.

Send condolences to gfc-utah.com“