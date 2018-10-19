× Man shot, killed in Salt Lake City by Metro Gang Unit officers identified

SALT LAKE CITY — The Salt Lake County Sheriff’s Office has identified the man who was shot and killed Thursday by Metro Gang Unit officers.

Andrey Tkachenko, 23, of Salt Lake City, was shot during a confrontation while officers with the Metro Gang Unit were working to locate and apprehend a wanted felon, the sheriff’s office said.

Tkachenko died while en-route to the hospital following the shooting.

The sheriff’s office stated that after locating the suspect, a “confrontation occurred,” resulting in Tkachenko being shot by officers from the Unified Police Department and Saratoga Springs Police Department, who were working with the Metro Gang Unit.

Sheriff’s officials said that a handgun was recovered from the scene of the shooting.

As per Officer Involved Critical Incident protocol, the West Valley City Police Department and District Attorney’s Office will be conducting the investigation, sheriff’s officials said.

“A canvas of the neighborhood was conducted by the Protocol Team,” the sheriff’s office wrote. “However we ask that any witnesses to this incident please contact the West Valley City Police Department.”