Utah is #3 in the country for political engagement

SALT LAKE CITY — Working with several political science professors, credit score website Wallet Hub compared all 50 states and the District of Columbia to determine the most and least politically engaged states, with Utah ranking #3 overall.

Analysts pulled data from the 2012 and 2016 Presidential Elections and the 2014 Midterm Elections and in addition to determining the most and least politically engaged states, they ranked average level of education in politically engaged states, whether blue or red states are more politically engaged (it’s blue states), percent of citizen voters per age group and more.

Utah saw the largest change in the percentage of the electorate who voted in the 2016 presidential election versus the 2012 election. It also had a high percentage of political engagement among people age 65 and up at 76.6 percent, but a significantly lower percentage of politically engaged people between the ages of 18-24 – only 43.6 percent.

Midterm elections are on Tuesday, November 6 this year. If you’re not registered to vote, register at vote.utah.gov. You can also read our guide to the constitutional amendments on Utah’s ballot here.