Male ‘person of interest’ in custody after body discovered in Juab County near Eureka

EUREKA, Utah — A male “person of interest” was taken into custody Saturday in Juab County after a body believed to be a missing woman was found near Eureka.

Juab County Undersheriff Brent Pulver said the man was detained for questioning after being located by sheriff’s officials.

Jan Pearson-Jenkins, who was last seen Oct. 4 when she left on a camping trip with Cody Young in the Silver City/Eureka area. Young allegedly contacted Pearson-Jenkins’ brother and told him he had kicked her out of his van after the two had a fight.

Though sheriff’s officials did not confirm that the body that was found Saturday was Pearson-Jenkins, they stated they believed it was her.

Young was said to likely be driving a van with Arizona plates, number CGA3392.

Pulver said sheriff’s officials also located a vehicle during their investigation, but would not confirm to Fox 13 if it was a van.

