Centerville police lay officer who died in hospital following motorcycle accident to rest

CENTERVILLE, Utah -- A Centerville City Police officer was laid to rest Saturday morning after he unexpectedly died from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.

Officer Jason Read was hit by a car while he was off duty and riding his personal motorcycle on Antelope Drive near 2200 West in Syracuse on Sept. 23.

Officials said Read was beginning to recover from injuries he sustained in the accident when his health suddenly took a turn for the worse Tuesday and he passed away.

Read worked for the Centerville Police Department for 13 years.

Chief of the Centerville Police Department Paul Child said losing Read has been hard on the entire force.

"It's been rough on me and it's been rough on my officers," he said. "We're a small agency, we're a family in blue, and he was very much a part of the heart of our family."

Child also called Read a caring and compassionate leader.