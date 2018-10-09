× Centerville Police officer dies weeks after off-duty motorcycle crash

CENTERVILLE, Utah — A Centerville Police officer injured in a crash in Syracuse last month died unexpectedly Tuesday.

According to a press release from the Centerville Police Department, Officer Jason Read was hit by a car while he was off duty and riding his personal motorcycle on Antelope Drive near 2200 West in Syracuse on September 23.

Read was seriously injured in the crash and was flown to McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden.

“Officer Read had been in the hospital ever since the crash and was making headway in his recovery,” Police stated Tuesday. “Early this morning Officer Read unexpectedly passed away while still in the hospital.”

Read began his career with Centerville Police in 2005 and served with the force for 13 years. He was a K-9 officer for three of those years and was also assigned to the Problem Oriented Policing unit for a period of time.

Most recently he was assigned to patrol as a field training officer.

“Officer Read was the recipient of many awards and decorations and was a positive influence in many lives of those he served in the community as a police officer,” the press release states.

Read leaves behind a wife and three children.

“Officer Read was a member of the Centerville Police Department Family and was dearly loved and respected by his peers,” the release states. “We are all deeply shocked and saddened at his passing.”

Funeral arrangements have not yet been made. Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.