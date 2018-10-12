Three additional possible victims come forward in Tinder rape case in Logan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

LOGAN, Utah -- Additional possible victims have come forward, saying they were sexually assaulted by a Logan man who allegedly assaulted a woman he matched with on Tinder.

Logan police say that Wyatt Dean Martin, 21 faces charges that include rape and kidnapping after he assaulted the woman, who he invited to his home after he met her on the popular dating app.

The woman told police she was pressured to drink when she arrived at Martin's home, despite the fact that she had never tried alcohol prior to that occurrence. The woman also said Martin gave her a drink and told her it was sweet tea, but it actually contained alcohol, and she felt far more intoxicated "than the shot of whiskey and a small drink of the sweet tea would cause."

Sgt. Louise Speth with the Logan Police Department said two people called Logan Dispatch to report that they had also been sexually assaulted by Martin, and a third called Cache County Sheriff's Office to report an assault.

Speth said police had spoken with two of the new possible victims, and the third would speak to investigators next week.

As soon as the investigations are completed, Speth said additional charges against Martin would be filed.

Speth asked anyone who may have had inappropriate contact with Martin to contact police.