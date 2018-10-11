Man accused of shooting at vehicle with infant inside arrested after police pursuit in Salt Lake County

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Police arrested the man wanted for firing several shots at a family out for a drive earlier this month after a short pursuit Wednesday night.

US Marshals say Robert Marquez fired several rounds at a car in Tooele earlier this month, believing the car belonged to a rival drug dealer.

The car was actually occupied by a couple and their infant out for a family drive. At least one round struck the car but no injuries were reported.

Deputies with the US Marshal's fugitive apprehension team, VFAST, spotted Marquez earlier Wednesday but waited to make the arrest until later at night, when traffic would be less of a factor if he fled.

Officers moved to make an arrest near 3100 South and 5600 West in West Valley City as Marquez was riding in a vehicle. A short chase ensued, and deputies say the driver weaved in and out of various police vehicles and even struck a couple of them.

"We were trying to box him in and he ended up hitting two of our cars before we got him completely stopped," Deputy Derryl Spencer of the US Marshals Service said.

Spencer said they ultimately used a Taser to subdue and arrest Marquez.

Deputies also arrested the woman driving the vehicle, Katlin Flukeeger, and say she will likely return to prison for violating her parole.

Police say they also located about 100 grams of methamphetamine in the vehicle.