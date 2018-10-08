× Utah League of Cities’ former finance chief charged with skimming $30k for travel, drinks, clothing

Twenty months after the state auditor accused her of embezzling $30,000 for trips, dinners, alcohol and lingerie, the former chief financial officer of the Utah League of Cities and Towns has been formally charged with misuse of public money, The Salt Lake Tribune reported.

Salt Lake County District Attorney Sim Gill filed the charge, a second-degree felony, against Michelle Pickering Reilly, 54, of Salt Lake City, who worked 31 years at the league, a group funded by cities to offer training and handle lobbying.