× Victim identified in fatal rollover in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE, Utah — The victim of a rollover crash that occurred in South Salt Lake Wednesday was identified by authorities Saturday evening.

Gary Keller with the South Salt Lake Police Department said the victim was 48-year-old Ellie Jane Brooks of South Salt Lake.

Brooks was ejected from her vehicle at around 9:30 p.m. near 2800 S. State Street Wednesday and died from her injuries after being taken to the hospital, Keller said.

Police said a car hit the SUV Brooks was driving, then traveled into oncoming traffic and hit a second car.