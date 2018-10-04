× Women dies after 3 car accident in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE — Three cars collided on State Street at 2800 South late Wednesday evening. Initially, it appeared as if no one had fatal injuries.

However, as of Thursday afternoon, South Salt Lake Police Department reported that the woman ejected from her vehicle has died from her injuries.

Police did not release the 48 year old victim’s name because they are waiting to get in touch with her family.

Police said a car struck the SUV the woman was driving, and then traveled into oncoming traffic and hit a second car.