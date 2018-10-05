× County Attorney: Additional victims come forward in Gunnison High School sexual assault case

SANPETE COUNTY, Utah — The Sanpete County Attorney says additional victims have come forward in a sexual assault case where a student allegedly assaulted multiple peers.

The juvenile student faces allegations of sexual abuse after a boy claimed he was attacked earlier this week following a football practice at Gunnison Valley High School.

The Sanpete County Attorney confirmed Friday that the additional possible victims are being interviewed, and are being, “heard and understood.”

Additional charges could be filed against the juvenile suspect as the victim’s stories are screened.

“Two boys held him [the victim] down, a third boy pulled his own pants down and rubbed his backside and genitalia all over my son’s face,” a mother, whose son disclosed an alleged assault to her, told Fox 13 Tuesday.

