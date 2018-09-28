× Zion National Park to resume issuing Narrows top-down permits following closure

SPRINGDALE, Utah — Zion National Park announced Friday evening that it has resumed issuing permits for visitors to hike the top-down Zion Narrows route for both days and overnight use.

The permitted route was closed Tuesday after a landowner announced that a portion of the trail would no longer be open to the public. It will reopen on Saturday morning.

A temporary recreational access license was granted to the area through the end of 2018, or until the National Park and the landowner could come together on a solution.

“We greatly appreciate the goodwill of the landowners and the efforts of the Washington County Commission in quickly resolving access concerns at the entrance to the Virgin River Narrows,” said Jeff Bradybaugh, Zion National Park Superintendent.

The National Park said that discussions with the landowner “are ongoing to secure a more permanent solution.”

Permits for day use and Narrows backcountry camping reservations can be picked up at the park visitor center.