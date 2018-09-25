Zion National Park ceases issuing permits to popular ‘Narrows’ area

SPRINGDALE, Utah — Zion National Park announced Tuesday that it will stop issuing wilderness permits to hike the Zion Narrows top-down.

In a tweet, the national park said that a landowner, who owns a portion of the trail, revoked permission for public access.

…“Private Property, No Trespassing” signs have recently been posted. Day hiking from the Temple of Sinawava is open to Big Spring. Upstream travel beyond Big Spring is prohibited. Zion National Park is working with the landowner to resolve access issues. — Zion National Park (@ZionNPS) September 25, 2018

“Day hiking from the Temple of Sinawava at the end of the Zion Canyon Scenic Drive (accessible by park shuttle) is open to hiking north to Big Springs within the Narrows. Upstream travel from Big Springs is not allowed,” the National Park said. “Zion National Park hopes to work with the landowner to resolve this situation.”