× Teenager charged with first-degree murder in shooting at West Jordan restaurant

WEST JORDAN, Utah — An 18-year-old man has been charged with criminal homicide and other crimes in connection with a shooting at a restaurant in West Jordan.

Jonathon Hunt is accused of shooting and killing 20-year-old Noe Armijo-Luna at the Rancheritos restaurant at 7849 South Redwood Road on Thursday Sept. 18.

According to a probable cause statement, Hunt and 22-year-old Jayden Olsen, both of Murray, walked into the restaurant around 12:30 a.m. and confronted Armijo-Luna who was with a friend eating.

The pair was looking to talk to Armijo-Luna over a relationship dispute.

While Olsen was arguing with Armijo-Luna, Hunt punched him several times in the head, charging documents indicate.

When Armijo-Luna got up to defend himself, Hunt pulled a handgun and shot him several times.

Olsen and Hunt fled the scene, and Armijo-Luna died a short time later at a hospital.

Along with first-degree murder, Hunt faces two third-degree charges of discharging a firearm in the direction of a person as well as three drug-related charges.

Hunt is currently homeless and was ordered held without bail due to the potential difficulty in locating him and the possibility he could leave the jurisdiction.

Charging documents also identify Hunt as a member of the Bloods street gang who is known to carry a firearm. Bail was denied partially due to the substantial danger he poses to others and the community.

Olsen was also arrested and booked into jail. Charges against him are still being screened.

The night of the murder, police also detained a 17-year-old girl who drove the men to the restaurant.