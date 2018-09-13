Man shot, killed inside restaurant in West Jordan

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

WEST JORDAN, Utah -- Police are investigating after a man was shot and killed inside a restaurant in West Jordan early Thursday morning.

The incident occurred at a Rancherito's restaurant at 7849 South Redwood Road in West Jordan around 12:30 a.m. Thursday.

Witnesses tell police a young man and a friend were eating inside the restaurant when the two suspects entered and immediately approached the victim.

There may have been a brief discussion before a short fight broke out, witnesses said, then shots were fired.

"They described two men entering and an altercation that occurred between the two men that entered and the victim and his friend," said Lt. Jeremy Robertson of the West Jordan Police Department. "That altercation resulted in shots being fired, and the victim that unfortunately passed away, he was the only person that was injured "

The victim was taken to a hospital, where he was pronounced dead. His identity has not yet been released, pending notification of his next of kin.

Police say it appears the suspects and victim knew each other to some degree, and they say this may have been a targeted attack. Police are investigating the possibility the incident was gang related.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call West Jordan Police.