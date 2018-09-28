Family, friends mourn loss of Tooele woman following fatal car crash

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

TOOELE, Utah -- Niki Schiffman was following her daily routine, checking traffic before she left work in Murray for her home in Tooele. Seeing an accident on Exit 99 towards Tooele, Schiffman took a screenshot of the Facebook post notification and sent it to her fellow band member, Tom Swalick.

"He texted me back and said, 'I think that's my wife's car,'" said Schiffman.

Driving up to the scene, Schiffman said Swalick had already pulled over.

"He had run through traffic to the scene because he had recognized it was for sure his wife's car," said Schiffman.

Police said a driver going Southbound went into oncoming traffic, hitting Swalick's wife Heather and killing her instantly.

"I can't even describe the magnitude," said Schiffman emotionally. "It was just soul-crushing grief."

Fellow band member Chelci Holste said their band name is "Exit 99," and that Heather was always there to support.

"She was a big fan of ours," said Holste. "I think Exit 99 will have a new meaning for Tom and his family."

Schiffman said the community outreach has been amazing and that they have already raised around $3,000 for Swalick and his family.

GoFundMe page has been put up for Swalick if you would like to contribute.