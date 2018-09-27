× Officer who fired two shots before a suspect committed suicide will not be charged

SALT LAKE CITY — While pursuing a suspect on foot, a police officer fired his weapon two times. The suspect escaped into a building, where he was later found dead by an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Officers pursued the suspect, later identified as Michael Zahn, because Zahn had an outstanding arrest warrant for a parole violation. After leading police on a chase, Zahn climbed a fence and shot the glass side door of a small commercial building and ran inside.

Body cam footage from the incident revealed one of the officers in the pursuit yelled at Zahn to stop, and also recorded the moment when the officer realized Zahn had a gun. After Zahn shot the glass side door of the commercial building, the officer fired two shots from his gun. Neither bullet hit Zahn or anyone else.

District Attorney Sim Gill concluded the officer’s use of deadly force — i.e. firing two shots from his weapon — was justified because the officer’s decision seemed to be based on the “reasonable belief” deadly force was necessary to prevent death or serious bodily injury to an officer or another person.