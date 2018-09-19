SLC Police release body cam footage from fatal officer-involved incident near Pioneer Park

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Salt Lake City Police released additional details as well as body camera footage Wednesday in connection with a fatal officer-involved critical incident that occurred September 5 near Pioneer Park.

Michael Zahn, 35, died of an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound after he fled from police that day.

Capt. Ty Farillas, division commander for the Pioneer Patrol Division with Salt Lake City Police, said things began with a trespassing call around 3:47 p.m. at the Homewood Suites, 423 West 300 South, on September 5.

Officers were directed to room 528, where they found four people inside. The hotel management told police the guests were being unruly and refusing to leave.

Police checked the IDs of all four people and say the group voluntarily agreed to leave the premises. However, police learned that one of those people was Zahn and that he had an active felony parole fugitive warrant for a weapons violation.

After realizing Zahn had a warrant, police located the man across the street from the hotel around 4:17 p.m. When police approached the man, he fled on foot.

Farillas said Zahn ran south on 400 West and then down an alleyway at about 330 South. Zahn ultimately entered a building at 333 Rio Grande Street after jumping over a fence and using a handgun to shoot out the glass door.

One Salt Lake City Police officer fired two rounds around the same time Zahn fired his weapon, but police later determined the officer's shots did not hit Zahn or anyone else.

Police set up containment around the building and called for SWAT. Officers entered the building about 20 minutes later and found Zahn deceased around 4:43 p.m.

Farillas said Zahn appeared to have suffered a fatal self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Farillas said West Valley City Police are investigating the incident, as state law requires all officer-involved critical incidents to be investigated by an outside agency. That investigation remains open and active as of Wednesday.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.