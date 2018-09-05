One dead from apparent gunshot wound following police pursuit in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- One person was confirmed dead following a police pursuit that ended in an apparent suicide in Salt Lake City.

A detective with the department said the incident happened near 331 S. Rio Grande Wednesday afternoon.

It was unknown at the time of this report why the suspect was being chased by police.

Incident with a weapon in the area west of Pioneer Park. Street closures. Please avoid the area. Media stage at 400 South 400 West on the corner of Pioneer Park. — SLC Police Dept. (@slcpd) September 5, 2018

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.

If you or someone you know needs help: In the US, call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-8255. The International Association for Suicide Prevention and Befrienders Worldwide also can provide contact information for crisis centers around the world.

Pictures of the incident can be seen below: