Man injured after school bus involved in 3-vehicle crash in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE — One man suffered injuries after a crash involving three vehicles, including a school bus, in South Salt Lake Wednesday morning.

Gary Keller of the South Salt Lake Police Department said the crash at 3300 South and West Temple involved a school bus, a pickup truck and a van from the Columbus Center.

It was not immediately clear if the bus was carrying students when the crash occurred. The Columbus Center is a community center located in South Salt Lake.

Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 8:30 a.m.

Keller said a 30-year-old male suffered minor injuries in the crash but no one required medical transport as a result of the crash. It’s unclear which vehicle the injured man was in.

The Utah Department of Transportation says westbound traffic on 3300 South is using the median to get through.

WB 3300 S at West Temple Salt Lake Co.

Traffic Usuing Median.

Est. Clearance Time: 9:43 AM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) September 26, 2018

The crash is one of two involving school buses in Utah Wednesday. The other occurred in Eagle Mountain, where no injuries were reported.