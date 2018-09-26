× No injuries after school bus carrying students involved in crash in Eagle Mountain

EAGLE MOUNTAIN, Utah — There were no injuries reported after a school bus and another vehicle collided in Eagle Mountain Wednesday morning.

The crash occurred in the area of 3477 East Ridge Route Road in Eagle Mountain.

Lt. Yvette Rice with the Utah County Sheriff’s Office said the crash occurred around 7:48 a.m. and the bus was transporting students of middle school age at the time of the crash.

Medical units responded to the scene, but there were no major injuries. Rice said after medical cleared the scene one student complained of head pain but was determined to be OK.

Rice said it appears both vehicles were attempting left-hand turns when the crash occurred but no further details were available.

The crash is one of two involving school buses in Utah Wednesday. The other crash involved a school bus in South Salt Lake.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.