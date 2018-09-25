× Payson firefighters coming home after spending 294 hours on Bald Mountain Fire

PAYSON, Utah — Crews with the Payson Fire Department were finally released from fighting the Bald Mountain Fire, which they were assigned to since Sept. 13, which is 294 hours in a row.

Chief Spencer with the fire department was informed Tuesday morning by the Bald Mountain Fire Management Team that all Payson fire resources would be released.

When firefighters went to the firehouse to “change out crews,” they were greeted with handmade thank you notes from members of the community.

“We just want to say thank you to our community for assisting and supporting our department as we served your safety needs,” Payson Fire Rescue wrote.

As of Tuesday morning, the Bald Mountain Fire is burning on about 18,600 acres and is 61 percent contained.