Firefighters grateful for recent rainfall post rainbow photo from Bald Mountain Fire

Firefighters battling the Bald Mountain Fire in Utah are expressing their gratitude for a little help from the weather.

In an update posted Monday, those fighting the Bald Mountain Fire said the previous day’s precipitation helped suppression efforts on Monday.

They say the higher humidity helped mitigate fire behavior and said they expect an increase in containment Tuesday.

“The view from [Incident Command Post] last night wasn’t terrible either,” the photo post concluded.

As of Tuesday morning, the Bald Mountain Fire is burning on about 18,600 acres and is 61 percent contained.