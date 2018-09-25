× Bicyclist dies after being hit by car in South Salt Lake

SOUTH SALT LAKE — A woman was hit and killed by a car in South Salt Lake Tuesday morning.

Dispatchers confirm one person was injured in the crash, which occurred in the area of 3300 South and 700 East.

Gary Keller, South Salt Lake Police, confirmed later Tuesday the 56-year-old woman injured in the crash died at a hospital.

Keller said the woman may have been crossing the intersection against the light, but he crash remains under investigation.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

The Utah Department of Transportation says southbound and eastbound lanes are closed in the vicinity of the intersection.

Crash

SB 700 E at 3300 S, SLC, Salt Lake Co.

SB and EB Lanes Closed

Est. Clearance Time: 8:00 AM — UDOT Traffic (@UDOTTRAFFIC) September 25, 2018

Fox 13 News first heard report of the crash around 6:30 a.m.

Fox 13 News will update this story as more details emerge.