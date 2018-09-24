× Female killed after being hit by car in Taylorsville

TAYLORSVILLE, Utah — A woman was fatally hit by a vehicle Monday night after trying to cross a busy Taylorsville street.

According to officials with the Unified Police Department, a call came in at around 8 p.m. saying a person had been hit by a car.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found that a female adult victim was deceased.

The victim was trying to cross the road at 4700 S .1463 W., and was hit by a vehicle in the eastbound lane, officials said.

Investigators were working Monday evening to determine if the victim was hit by more than one car.

The driver who hit the woman remained at the scene and was cooperating with investigators.

Accident reconstruction crews remained at the scene to determine exactly what happened during the accident.