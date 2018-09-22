× UPDATE: crews continue to gain control on Pole Creek and Bald Mountain fires

UTAH COUNTY – Two major wildfires are gradually gaining containment after weeks of threatening homes and livestock.

According to a press release from Utah wildfire officials, the Pole Creek fire is now 33% contained and 99,693 acres. They also said the Bald Mountain Fire is 18% contained and 18,550 acres.

Residents will also be returning to their homes starting at 9:00 a.m. Saturday morning in the Woodland Hills and Elk Ridge communities. The said all pre-evacuation notices for Payson City have been lifted as well.

Fire officials said that while Hwy. 6 and Hwy. 89 are currently open, they advise people to drive carefully and be aware of surrounding fire operations. They said people will continue to see occasional tree torching and some fire movement, particularly on the east side of Hwy. 89.

