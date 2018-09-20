× Watchdog group submits complaint against Love regarding campaign funds

SALT LAKE CITY — A watchdog group called “Alliance for a Better Utah” submitted a formal complaint to the Federal Election Commission Wednesday accusing Utah congresswoman Mia Love of collecting campaign funds illegally.

In a press release, the group said Love continued to collect over $500,000 in campaign contributions for a “2018 Republican primary election that never happened.”

According to the Federal Election Commission, the group said, campaign contributions that are not designated for a general election within 60 days must be returned to the contributors. Alliance for a Better Utah alleges that Love knew in March she wouldn’t be in the 2018 Republican primary election — she was the only Republican nominee, and therefore wouldn’t have to go through a primary election — and continued to collect campaign contributions anyway.

The FEC sent Love a letter in August saying the Utah Republican’s campaign had violated federal guidelines about money for primaries. Love’s campaign responded and said it would refund and re-designate some, but not all, of the money raised. The Love campaign refunded $10,000 and re-designated $370,000 — roughly two-thirds of contributions — but Better Utah said this is “completely inadequate under the requirements of the law.”

“Any way you look at it, Representative Love broke the rules and got a $1.1M advantage,” said Chase Thomas, executive director of Better Utah. “Whether because of a flagrant disregard for the rules, or massive ineptitude, the fact remains that Love has improperly received and retained a staggering amount of money, which her campaign is brushing off as though the rules don’t apply to her. Love is in clear violation and has no choice but to return the improperly collected funds.”

Love’s campaign further defended their actions, saying they made mistake that was blown out of proportion. Her campaign also released a two-page document refuting any claims of illegal action. The document references a case involving Sen. Mike Lee in 2016. Lee also raised campaign funds in preparation for a primary election that didn’t end up happening. In Lee’s case, the FEC ruled that a federal candidate is allowed to retain these contributions.

The Better Utah group said that knowingly collecting and retaining campaign contributions outside of the 60 days Love’s campaign had to designate contributions for a primary election is a possible criminal violation of Federal Election Commission rules. The group added that this type of violation is inexcusable for Love, who is not new to the election game — this is her fourth federal campaign.

“Love certainly understands how this works by now,” Thomas said. “These laws are not recommendations. Willfully and knowingly collecting funds in violation of this law is not only unethical, but is likely a criminal violation.”

Read the full complaint from Alliance for a Better Utah here. Read the fact check document from Love’s campaign here.