911 calls released of Payson man flying airplane into his home

PAYSON, Utah -- 911 calls were released Friday of the aftermath of a plane crash in Payson, where police say a man intentionally flew an aircraft into his family home.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office said the pilot was killed, and Payson Police later identified the deceased as 47-year-old Duane Youd.

Public records said that Youd lived at the home where the plane crashed with his wife and that the couple bought the home last year.

In the 911 calls released Friday, Youd's stepchildren can be heard speaking to dispatchers following the incident.

"Yeah it was an airplane. It was my mom`s husband. He flew into the house," Youd's stepson can be heard in the recording.

