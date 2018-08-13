One dead after plane crashes into house at mouth of Payson Canyon

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

PAYSON, Utah -- A pilot was killed and two occupants of a home escaped unharmed after a plane crashed into the residence near the mouth of Payson Canyon Monday morning.

The crash occurred at a home near 600 East Canyon Road near the mouth of Payson Canyon sometime around 2:30 a.m.

The Utah County Sheriff's Office confirms the pilot was killed.

The two occupants of the home escaped unharmed. The home itself caught fire and became fully engulfed before crews arrived and extinguished the flames.

The plane was destroyed.

"There was a significant fireball, so there's not a whole lot left of the plane itself," Sgt. Noemi Sandoval of the Payson Police Department.

The identity of the deceased has not been released.

While the plane departed from an airport in Utah, authorities would not specify which one.

Payson Police are responding to the scene and say Canyon Road is closed between about 400 East and 600 East and from 600 East from 1260 South to the mouth of Payson Canyon.

No further details were immediately available.