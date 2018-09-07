× Utah corrections officer jailed on drug, alcohol charges after fatal crash

UTAH COUNTY — A Utah corrections officer was booked into jail on alcohol and drug related charges after a fatal crash involving a motorcycle in Utah County last month.

Brittney J. Bryan was booked into jail after the crash on August 26, which claimed the life of 26-year-old Tyrel Prior of Salem.

Prior was on a motorcycle when Bryan turned into his path while driving a Toyota Tacoma. Police say the bike struck the truck broadside, killing Prior.

According to booking records, the woman was jailed on charges of failure to yield the right of way, open container in a vehicle, possession of a dangerous weapon by a restricted person, and possession of a controlled substance.

A police officer who responded to the crash said there was an odor of alcohol coming from Bryan as she sat in the patrol vehicle, and the officer said Bryan admitted to drinking more than a dozen 12 oz beers the night before the crash.

Police say there was not enough evidence of impairment during a field sobriety test for DUI, and a warrant was secured and a blood draw taken.

Police also say they found a rifle with ammo and marijuana edibles in the woman’s vehicle, along with an unsealed flask containing an alcoholic beverage.

A spokesperson with the Utah Department of Corrections confirms Bryan is a corrections officer at the Central Utah Correctional Facility in Gunnison. Bryan was placed on administrative leave the day of the crash.