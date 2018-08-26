× Motorcyclist killed off I-15 near Spanish Fork

SPANISH FORK, Utah — One motorcyclist was killed after hitting a truck near I-15 in Utah County Sunday afternoon.

According to the Utah Highway Patrol (UHP), the accident happened at approximately 2:41 p.m., after the motorcycle hit a Toyota Tacoma that was turning onto I-15 southbound from SR-164.

“The Toyota turned directly into the path of the bike and was struck broadside by the red motorcycle,” UHP wrote in a statement.

The rider of the motorcycle suffered fatal injuries after hitting the truck, UHP said.

Southbound exit ramps of I-15 and SR-164 were closed after the accident.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.