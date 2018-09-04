Six arson cases along I-80 from Tooele County to Summit County possibly connected, investigators say

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

(KSTU) -- Six arson fires that were sparked from Tooele County to Summit County Monday may be connected, fire investigators say.

Utah Fire Info said Tuesday that investigators are looking into possible links between the fires, that were sparked mostly along I-80.

Three of the fires were sparked in Tooele County within ten miles of each other. Spokesman for North Tooele County Fire, Ryan Wilden, told Fox13 News that under the circumstances, they are investigating these fires as suspicious.

The largest arson fire was the Trevels fire, which burned 585 acres in Summit County and is 25 percent contained. Fire investigators have determined the blaze to be a case of arson and are looking for suspects. Anyone with information about how the fire began is asked to contact the Summit County Sheriff's Office.

Details regarding a potential suspect or how the arsons were started were not available at the time of this report.