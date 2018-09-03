× ‘Travejo Fire’ burns east of Echo Reservoir in Summit County

SUMMIT COUNTY, Utah — A fire was sparked Monday afternoon in Summit County along I-80 near Echo Reservoir.

According to a tweet made by Summit County, the fire is burning at milepost 170 near a rest stop on I-80.

The fire is five to 10 acres large, and is zero percent contained, Summit County said.

“Aircraft and a county dozer have been ordered. The Summit Co. Fire Warden is on scene, along with crews from local agencies,” the county wrote. “No structures are threatened at this time and no evacuations have been ordered.”

Details regarding how the fire was caused were not known at the time of this report.

This is a breaking news story. Additional details will be posted as they become available.