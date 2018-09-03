Utah’s Jensen Arnold fights for top spot in ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

Utah native Jensen Arnold danced her heart out in "So You Think You Can Dance" Monday night, in preparation for the finale next week.

Arnold danced to Rihanna's "Where Have You Been" for her final solo appearance on the show.

All four of the final contestants from tonight are moving forward to next week's show, where a winner will be crowned.

Tune in next Monday, Sept. 3 right here on Fox 13 for the "So You Think You Can Dance" finale.

Arnold visited The Place in July to speak about her experience on the show, click here for that interview.

Dancers competing on So You Think You Can Dance are eliminated or advance based on a combination of vote results from the previous show and the Judges’ opinion of the dancers’ performances in that week’s show.

To visit the voting page, click here.