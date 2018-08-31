Jensen Arnold thanks Utah for support after making Top 4 in ‘SYTYCD’

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- Utah's own Jensen Arnold advanced to the Top 4 on "So You Think You Can Dance" earlier this week, and Friday morning she and the other finalists spoke to Fox 13.

Arnold spoke to Fox 13 via satellite about how she felt about cracking the Top 4 and about being away from home.

"I miss Utah so much! I miss my home and I miss my family, but I am so excited to be here," Arnold said.

She also thanked Utahns for their support as she competes.

"I love you, Utah!" Arnold said. "The support from Utah has been so amazing, so thank you so much!"

Arnold says she plans to stay positive and keep pushing as the competition reaches its final stages. You can catch Jensen in action on "SYTYCD" Monday, September 3, from 7 to 9 p.m. on Fox 13.