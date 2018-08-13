× Utahn Jensen Arnold advances to top eight in ‘So You Think You Can Dance’

(KSTU) — Utahn Jensen Arnold represented her home state as she advanced to the top eight of Fox’s So You Think You Can Dance Monday evening.

Following the show Monday, voting opened for fans to show their support for their favorite dancers, who they feel should advance to the next round.

Dancers competing on So You Think You Can Dance will be eliminated or advance based on a combination of vote results from the previous show and the Judges’ opinion of the dancers’ performances in that week’s show.

