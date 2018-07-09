Jensen Arnold, a local Utah dancer tells us about being cut from So You Think You Can Dance season 14 and how that pushed her to audition again for season 15. You can catch Jensen Monday, July 9, 2018, on Fox to see how far she will go this season. To catch up on the season and watch extras, visit fox.com
Jensen Arnold talks about So You Think You Can Dance
-
