Man who drowned at Flaming Gorge Reservoir identified as retired Unified Police officer

DAGGETT COUNTY, Utah — Authorities have identified a man who drowned at Flaming Gorge Reservoir Sunday as a retired Unified Police Department officer.

UPD confirmed Monday morning that Mikal Wersland drowned at Flaming Gorge Reservoir Sunday.

According to a press release, Wersland is a retired police officer who previously served with Unified Police Department.

Daggett County Sheriff Erik Bailey said Sunday crews were dispatched to the marina around 2 p.m. Sunday, where they found the man unresponsive. He was later pronounced deceased.

“Despite the best efforts of those on scene, including a member of Unified Police Department, Mik was not able to survive,” UPD stated. “Our deepest condolences and prayers are with his family and friends.”

UPD says Wersland served with their department and the South Salt Lake Police Department during his time as an officer.

“Mik served a distinguished career with the Unified Police Department and Prior service with the South Salt Lake Police Department,” UPD stated. “Mik was a member of the UPD SWAT team for many years where he was known as one of the best. He will be greatly missed.”