Dash cam footage shows crews battling fire after plane crashed into Payson home

PAYSON, Utah -- Police in Payson have released dash camera footage showing initial response to a fire that erupted after a plane crashed into a home in Payson Canyon.

The deadly plane crash occurred August 13, and police say the pilot of the jet crashed the aircraft into his own residence just hours after he was arrested and released in connection with a domestic violence incident.

The pilot, 47-year-old Duane Youd, was killed in the crash. His wife and her son were inside the home at the time but escaped unharmed.

Newly released footage shows a Payson Police officer arriving at the scene of the fiery crash. The first five minutes or so of the video shows the inferno before fire crews arrive and begin to extinguish the blaze.