SALT LAKE CITY — Salt Lake City Police have announced the arrest of another suspect in the stabbing death of a 16-year-old boy.

Police said 28-year-old Nicolas Nazario Espana was involved in the death of Marcelino Johnson, who was stabbed during an argument near Kensington Ave. and State St. early Monday.

On Tuesday night, police also arrested Enrique Deloza in connection with the stabbing.

