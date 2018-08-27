Teen killed after fight escalates into stabbing in Salt Lake City

Please enable Javascript to watch this video

SALT LAKE CITY -- A teen was killed early Monday morning in Salt Lake City after a series of fights escalated into a stabbing.

Salt Lake City Police responded to the area of Kensington Avenue and State Street after a 17-year-old was stabbed around 1 a.m. Monday.

Police confirmed shortly after 5 a.m. the 17-year-old had died from his injuries, and the incident has become a homicide investigation.

Det. Richard Chipping said several teens or young adults were involved in a dispute for an unknown reason, and that sparked a series of altercations.

"But it led to multiple times of these individuals fighting with each other and making their way over to this address here on Kensington Avenue, where eventually one teenager was stabbed in the torso area and was subsequently sent up to the hospital. He's now been declared deceased and we're handling this as a homicide," he said.

The deceased has not yet been identified, pending notification of family.

